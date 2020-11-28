Peggy Foote DeBerry BellMemphis - Peggy Foote DeBerry Bell passed away November 26, 2020. Peggy was born February 27, 1931 to Aubrey Bray Foote and Bathenia Hazelwood Foote in Whiteville, TN. She graduated from County High School in Whiteville and attended Office Training School in Memphis, which prepared her for a career at Dun and Bradstreet and Memphis Light Gas & Water (MLG&W). Peggy worked in MLG&W's Credit Union and as Executive Secretary in the Legal Department and in the President's office, retiring after 30 years of service.In 1996 she and her husband William "Bill" Bell moved to Kirby Pines, making many new friends. The couple were active on the Resident's Council and Marketing Committee, and Peggy organized Vespers programs and played piano for Kirby Pines' church services. She and Bill loved to travel, especially taking cruises, and encouraged friends to go with them to Aruba, Barbados, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, and the Virgin Islands. Peggy enjoyed participating in Kirby Pines theatre productions, playing Bridge, and other card games, and hosting friends in her apartment.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Rhea DeBerry; daughter, Robin DeBerry; and second husband, Bill Bell, Jr. She is survived by Bill's daughters, Lisa Bell Jones (Rick) of Memphis and Donna Hulsey (Bill) of Waco, TX; 3 granddaughters, Carolyn Hulsey of Lockhart, TX, Evelyn Hulsey and Mary Virginia Hulsey of Austin, TX.There will be a graveside service at 2:30 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The family will visit with relatives and friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the graveside.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kirby Pines Foundation or Ave Maria Home.