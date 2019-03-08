|
Peggy Henley Braswell
Collierville, TN
Peggy Braswell was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Peggy passed away on Monday, March 4th, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1934 in Sweetwater, TN and lived a full life in her 84 years. Her parents, Edna Davis and Marshall Henley, were also from the Sweetwater area. Peggy graduated from Sweetwater H.S. and went on to Auburn University where she met her husband D.R. "Bras" Braswell of Decatur, AL. They were married for 48 years before her husband passed away in 2003. They were active members of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN.
Peggy is survived by two sons; Mark Braswell (Holly) of Collierville, TN and their children Amy, John Mark (Chelsea) and Luke. Scott Braswell (Shari) of Oakland, TN and their child Michael. Peggy leaves behind one great-grandson, Battle Braswell. Her grandchildren called her "Mimies" and she was a very devoted grandmother. Mimies always wanted to know what was going on in each of their lives even up to the very end. She especially loved telling everyone about her one-year old great-grandson. Her grandchildren have very fond memories of their Mimies and Gran-Gran making every Christmas Eve special by cooking delicious meals and having a Christmas tree half covered by presents.
Funeral services will be held on March 8th, 2019 with visitation at 3pm and service at 4pm at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2404 Kirby Rd., Memphis, TN, 38119. Peggy will be laid to rest with her husband at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, TN at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019