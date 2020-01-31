Services
Williams Funeral Home of Gleason, TN. - Gleason
429 South Cedar ST.
Gleason, TN 38229
1-731-648-5801
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Hopewell Cemetery
Gleason, TN
Burial
Following Services
Hopewell Cemetery
Gleason, TN
A graveside service for Peggy Humphrey, age 73, of Bartlett, TN formerly of Gleason, TN will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason, TN with burial to follow. Mrs. Humphrey is survived by her husband, Anthony Humphrey of Bartlett, TN. She is also survived by two daughters, Amy Rhoades of Bartlett, TN and Tracy Logsdon of Dothan, AL. Peggy leaves behind a brother, Woody Dewberry, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gladys Dewberry.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
