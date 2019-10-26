Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Peggy J. Bryan Obituary
Peggy J. Bryan

Peggy J. Bryan, 82, of Memphis, TN passed away October 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Essie Overton, and her brothers, Gerald and Jack Overton.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Bryan; her daughter, Cindy White (Scotty); her sons, Richard Bryan and Paul Bryan (Tena); grandchildren, Chad Bryan, Bryana White Haley Bryan, Haden Bryan, Ciara Bryan, Tyler Bryan, Shay Bryan; 5 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; and her brother, Bobbie Overton.

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, October 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00pm on Monday, October 28th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
