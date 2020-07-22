Peggy Jane Fox Harris
Memphis - PEGGY FOX HARRIS, 94, of Memphis, died of heart disease Tuesday, July 21, in Memphis. A private burial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, in Memorial Park, and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge.
Mrs. Harris was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Sanders Harris, Jr., and leaves four daughters, Deborah Harris Painter (Kenny), Julia Fox Harris, Kimberly Harris Michel (Mark) and Peggy Elizabeth Harris; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Mid-South Food Bank or the charity of the donor's choice
.