Peggy Wright
Peggy Jean Wright

Peggy Jean Wright

Peggy Jean Wright Obituary
Peggy Jean Wright

Hernando, MS - Peggy Jean Wright passed away April 3, 2020 due to Congestive Heart Failure. She was 75.

She is survived by her husband James Wright, daughter Wendy Williams, son in law Thomas Williams, 4 grandchildren-Jacob Jessica,Adam, Casey, and 1 great grandchild-Addison. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R and Willie B Cox, a brother-John R Cox, and a son-John Robert Wright.

She is greatly missed.

Services will be held by invitation only Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Forest Hill Midtown.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
