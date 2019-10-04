Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hope Church Chapel
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hope Church Chapel
8500 Walnut Grove Rd
Cordova, TN
Peggy Joy Westblade


1940 - 2019
Peggy Joy Westblade Obituary
Peggy Joy Westblade

Memphis - Peggy Joy Westblade, age 79, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Peggy was born September 3, 1940.

Peggy was a native Memphian and retired from Methodist Hospital as a Radiology Technician. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother, who enjoyed gardening, sowing, and antiquing. Peggy attended Hope church where she was active with the Macky & Friends community.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Homer and Bernadine Coleman Agent. She is survived by her three daughters; Christina Selph (John), Karen Leonard (Radd), and Kelly Boudreaux, brother; Marvin Agent(Pam), six grandchildren; Rachel Brocato (Dave), Cole Leonard (Heather), Connor Leonard, Hays Leonard, Leslie Boudreaux, and Nicki Boudreaux, three Great-grandchildren; Cooper and Carter Leonard, and Eleanor Brocato. As well as a host of extended family. The family asks that memorials be made to Macky & Friends or Hope Church.

A gathering of family and friends for Peggy will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Hope Church Chapel, 8500 Walnut Grove Rd, Cordova, TN 38018. A celebration of life service will occur Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove RD, Cordova, TN 38018.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Westblade family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019
