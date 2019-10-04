|
Peggy Joy Westblade
Memphis - Peggy Joy Westblade, age 79, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday October 1, 2019. Peggy was born September 3, 1940.
Peggy was a native Memphian and retired from Methodist Hospital as a Radiology Technician. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother, who enjoyed gardening, sowing, and antiquing. Peggy attended Hope church where she was active with the Macky & Friends community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Homer and Bernadine Coleman Agent. She is survived by her three daughters; Christina Selph (John), Karen Leonard (Radd), and Kelly Boudreaux, brother; Marvin Agent(Pam), six grandchildren; Rachel Brocato (Dave), Cole Leonard (Heather), Connor Leonard, Hays Leonard, Leslie Boudreaux, and Nicki Boudreaux, three Great-grandchildren; Cooper and Carter Leonard, and Eleanor Brocato. As well as a host of extended family. The family asks that memorials be made to Macky & Friends or Hope Church.
A gathering of family and friends for Peggy will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Hope Church Chapel, 8500 Walnut Grove Rd, Cordova, TN 38018. A celebration of life service will occur Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove RD, Cordova, TN 38018.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019