|
|
In Loving Memory of
Peggy Joyce Harmon
March 3, 1947 - August 2, 2018
Our Dearest Peggy Joyce, We thought of you today but that is nothing new; We thought about you yesterday and days before that, too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part God has you in His arms; we have you in our heart. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, How much we love and miss you, and wish that you were here.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 2, 2019