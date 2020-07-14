1/
Peggy Joyce Simmons
Peggy Joyce Simmons

Memphis - Peggy Joyce Simmons of Memphis, TN, was called to her Heavenly Home on July 12, 2020 at the age of 89 - just a week shy of her 90th birthday. Joyce was a joy to be around - a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and friend - she spent her life in service to others. Joyce was a member of Mullins United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years, volunteered her time, and sang in the choir.

Joyce loved to sing! She also sang bass in a barbershop quartet and in a chorus with Harmony International Greater Memphis, which allowed her to travel (another passion) for competition.

Joyce was a devoted wife of 66 years to Charles Martin Simmons, Jr, who preceded her in death in 2015. Joyce is survived by 4 adoring children: Luanne (Ron) Mohling, Barbara (John) Carlyle, Charles E. Simmons (Laura), and Cristy (Brian) Mann as well as 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 - 6 pm on Thursday, July 16 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 17 at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to The American Diabetes Association.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
