Peggy S. Rollins
Olive Branch, MS
Peggy S. Rollins, 78, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Mrs. Rollins retired from Memphis City Schools as a Teacher's Assistant and was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Olive Branch. She was one of nine children and dearly loved her entire family. Mrs. Rollins enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers, and had an amazing green thumb. She also loved to travel both locally and out of town. Mrs. Rollins was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Rollins, her parents, Jessie and Mary Shackelford, and seven siblings. She is survived by her children, Scott Rollins (Paige) and Tammy Mohundro (Ken), one sister, Linda Skelton (Bud), one sister-in-love, Patricia Bonds (Van), two grandchildren, Tamlyn and Dylan Craig, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8pm and the funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10am, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 30, 2019