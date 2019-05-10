|
Pembroke Thombs "Pete" Pinckney, III
Piperton - Pembroke Thombs "Pete" Pinckney, III, 79, of Piperton, TN passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House.
Born to Kate and P. T. Pinckney, Jr., Pete was raised in the Germantown area. He was a graduate of CBHS and Memphis State University. After graduation, Pete served in the US Navy as a Supply Corps officer and spent his business career in computer software.
Pete was a past president of the Collierville Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was the first mayor of Piperton, TN.
Pete was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Germantown where he served on the vestry and as Senior Warden.
Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth P. Moreton, he is survived by his wife (Thelma) of 56 years and son, P. T. Pinckney, IV (Jekka).
Visitation will be held at St. George's, 2425 So. Germantown Rd, on May 11, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. with memorial service following at 2:00.
If you would like to remember Pete, please consider St. George's, Page Robbins Adult Day Care Center or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 10, 2019