Pennie Newman Barclay
Collierville - Pennie Ann Newman Barclay, 76, passed away on October 23rd, 2020.

She was born in Jackson, MS on October 23rd, 1944 to Jim and Eva "Nita" Newman.

In 1962, she graduated from Provine High School in Jackson, MS where she was an accomplished majorette. Her vibrant personality made her popular among her classmates and was the foundation of relationships she maintained until her passing.

On July 3rd, 1969 she wed the equally charismatic Bobby Ullman Barclay to whom she was married for 42 years until his passing in 2011.

Pennie and her family relocated to Memphis, TN in 1978 where she established her own successful business, Legal Secretarial Services. Then in 1998, in search of a new challenge she began a very successful career as a real-estate agent with Collins-Maury Realtors. As a multi-year member of the multi-million dollar club, her career in real estate led to many friendships that she maintained for the rest of her life.

Pennie is survived by sons Ken Martin (Karen), Steve Martin (Chris) and Barry Barclay. She is survived by three grandchildren, McKensie Worley, Cooper Martin and Molly Martin and five great-grandchildren. Pennie was predeceased by her parents, husband and one grandson, Dustin Martin.

She was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church at the time of her death.

The visitation will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Entombment will be in the Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, Mississippi.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
