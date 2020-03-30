|
Peter K. Francis
Marion, AR - Peter K. Francis, 60, of Marion, AR, passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1959 in Chicago, IL to William and Brittye Francis. Pete graduated high school from Towering Oaks Baptist School, in Memphis, TN. He attended the University of Mississippi, "Ole Miss" which he called "The Center of the Universe". He graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Business Management and was in the fraternity, Delta Psi. He successfully worked in the security systems industry for over 30 years. His greatest joy was his family. Everyone loved Pete. He had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He was always ready with a story, especially concerning history and/or family. He was happiest when working on or talking about cars and you could always find Pete driving around Crittenden County in his 1972 Jeep. He is survived by his parents, William and Brittye Francis; his wife, Harriet Francis; his children, Mary Elizabeth Francis and John Luttrell Francis; as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020