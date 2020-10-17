Peter Marshall Zorzoli
Olive Branch, MS - Peter Marshall Zorzoli, 81, passed away Monday, October 12. 2020, in Olive Branch, MS. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Peter Zorzoli was born May 3. 1939, in Memphis, TN He was a switchman for the Illinois Central Railroad. Peter loved gardening and fishing. He adored his family and many friends.
Peter Zorzoli is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Mary Elizabeth Zorzoli of Olive Branch, MS daughters, Lisa Smith of Hernando. MS, Marsha (John) Huffman of Piperton, TN. Terri (Ronnie) Robertson of Nesbit, MS and Suzanne (David) Speltz of Nesbit; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren
Peter Zorzoli was preceded in death by his parents, Maria Rosa and Peter Vincent Zorzoli. Online condolences may be left on his Tribute Wall at coIemanfuneraIhome.com
