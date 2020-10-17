1/
Peter Marshall Zorzoli
1939 - 2020
Peter Marshall Zorzoli

Olive Branch, MS - Peter Marshall Zorzoli, 81, passed away Monday, October 12. 2020, in Olive Branch, MS. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements.

Peter Zorzoli was born May 3. 1939, in Memphis, TN He was a switchman for the Illinois Central Railroad. Peter loved gardening and fishing. He adored his family and many friends.

Peter Zorzoli is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Mary Elizabeth Zorzoli of Olive Branch, MS daughters, Lisa Smith of Hernando. MS, Marsha (John) Huffman of Piperton, TN. Terri (Ronnie) Robertson of Nesbit, MS and Suzanne (David) Speltz of Nesbit; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren

Peter Zorzoli was preceded in death by his parents, Maria Rosa and Peter Vincent Zorzoli. Online condolences may be left on his Tribute Wall at coIemanfuneraIhome.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Peter Marshall Zorzoli please visit our sympathy Store.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coleman Funeral Home
6815 Parkview Boulevard
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 893-3900
