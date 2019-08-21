Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Zisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Stephan Zisson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Stephan Zisson Obituary
Peter Stephan Zisson

Memphis - Peter Stephan Zisson died peacefully in his sleep August 7, 2019. Peter was born May 8, 1953 in Gary, Indiana.

He was a proud graduate of Columbia University, class of 1975. He worked for Buckman Laboratories for sixteen years and as a civilian employee of the Navy for thirteen years, before happily retiring to Austin, TX.

He enjoyed many hobbies over the years. He was an avid woodworker and marksman. He always enjoyed a good book and spending time with his family. Peter was a beloved husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Virginia Zisson (nee Starcher), and their three children: Michelle Hajra and her husband Sukant, Katie Zisson and her partner Kevin Koerber, and Alex Zisson and his wife Emily (nee Eaves). He is also survived by his sister Jami Giovanopoulos. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Effie Zisson and his sister Claire Zisson.

Peter was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.