Peter Stephan Zisson
Memphis - Peter Stephan Zisson died peacefully in his sleep August 7, 2019. Peter was born May 8, 1953 in Gary, Indiana.
He was a proud graduate of Columbia University, class of 1975. He worked for Buckman Laboratories for sixteen years and as a civilian employee of the Navy for thirteen years, before happily retiring to Austin, TX.
He enjoyed many hobbies over the years. He was an avid woodworker and marksman. He always enjoyed a good book and spending time with his family. Peter was a beloved husband and father.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Virginia Zisson (nee Starcher), and their three children: Michelle Hajra and her husband Sukant, Katie Zisson and her partner Kevin Koerber, and Alex Zisson and his wife Emily (nee Eaves). He is also survived by his sister Jami Giovanopoulos. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Effie Zisson and his sister Claire Zisson.
Peter was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 21, 2019