Phaedra Stephanie Simone Page Cline
- - Phaedra was born in Memphis, Tennessee on January 14, 1969 and died at her home on August 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Loncel Cline, her mother Wanda Pass Page, stepmother Dawn Hunt Page, brother Bryan Page and his wife Katherine and nephew Isaiah.
Phaedra loved God, her family, her cats Lucy and Louis. And her friends. Phaedra was a bright light always putting others before herself. She was loving, kind, compassionate and wise. She will be missed by all of us who love her but we will carry her always in our hearts and memories and we will remember her wise council.
Phaedra was very industrious. She worked from the time she was 15 and had a long career at AT&T where she was Area Manager in Memphis when she retired in 2016.
Phaedra's passing leaves a hole in our hearts, but we will not forget her spunk and quick wit and how much she loved us and her faith in God.
Memorial Services are at Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, Tn. On Friday, August 9, 2019.at 2:00PM, visitation at 1:30PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 8, 2019