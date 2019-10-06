|
Philip Alan Gilmer
Olive Branch, MS - Philip Alan Gilmer, age 81, of Olive Branch, MS passed away on September 4, 2019. He was a devoted Husband, Father, and "Pops". He was preceded in death by his parents John Dalton and Elizabeth Wagner Gilmer, his sister Margaret Connors, and brother Robert Gilmer. He leaves precious memories to his loving wife of 56 years, Sammie Singleton Gilmer, and to his sons Robert (Amanda) Gilmer of Ponte Vedra, FL, Cary (Terry) Gilmer of Olive Branch, MS, and Alan (Stephanie) Gilmer of Memphis, TN. Phil also leaves his grandchildren Ethan, Christopher, and Morgan Gilmer; Teresa DaRonco; Payton, Caleb, Brittin, and Drew-Michael Roedel; great grandchildren Elissa and Jacob DaRonco, and many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Memphis, TN and was a graduate of Whitehaven High School, Christian Brothers College, and served in the Naval Reserves. Employed by Schering-Plough for 38 years, he was given several recognitions by the company and business associates and was named the company "Volunteer of the Year" in 1994.
He was a DeMolay, a Mason, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite, Junior Achievement Advisor, Red Cross volunteer, graduate of Olive Branch Police Academy, and appointed Special Deputy Sheriff Park Ranger at Shelby Farms.
Phil's three sons and two of his grandsons are Eagle Scouts. As a tireless and dedicated Scout Leader and Trainer, he served the Boy Scouts of America for 49 years in numerous Pack and Troop positions. He started his adult Scouting adventures as a Webelos Leader in Pack 23 and later as Scoutmaster of Troop 256, "The Thunderbusters". He served on committee positions for the local, regional, and national levels including the Chickasaw Council Executive board. One of his proudest accomplishments was his work helping to evolve Wood Badge into a 21st century adult training program.
In June 1995, he was part of a delegation of youth scouts, and leaders from America who traveled to Siberia for a training symposium following a relaunch of Scouting in Russia.
The 2008 Chickasaw Council Class of Eagle Scouts was named in honor of Phil and Sammie. Phil was awarded the District Award of Merit, Order of the Arrow Founder's, Distinguished Commissioner, International Scouter's, Masonic Scouter, Silver Beaver, and Silver Antelope Awards.
Phil and Sammie served many years on the faculty at the Philmont Scout Ranch Training Center in Cimarron, NM. In July 2014, they were honored by having a campsite named "Gilmer" at the new Rayado Ridge Leadership Camp.
A celebration of Phil's life will be held on October 13, 2019 at Avon Acres in Memphis, TN. Visitation 1:30 to 2:30 with memorial service and reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be sent to Chickasaw Council, BSA or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019