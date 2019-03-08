|
|
Philip Ray James
Monroe, NC
Philip Ray James was born on October 30, 1961 to Bobby and Sarah JoAnn James, in Memphis, TN. He passed away on March 4th, 2019. His greatest loves in life were music and the ocean. He is survived by his wife Shari, his daughters Sarah and JoAna, grandsons Logan, Timmy, and Kai, parents Bobby and Barbara, and sister Lynn. Memorial services will be at Forest Hills East in Memphis, TN on Saturday March 9th at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Save The Music Foundation or The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019