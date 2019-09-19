|
Philip Shelton Barksdale, Jr.
Nashville - Philip Shelton Barksdale, Jr, 93, peacefully passed away on September 14th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tennie and Philip, his brother Herbert, and daughter-in-law Josephine. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean, sons Gerald and Keith, grandchildren, Gerald, Jr. (Jessica), Phillip (Allison), Audrey Williams (Seth), Kelly Cowden (Weston), four great grandchildren, sister-In-law Mary Dona Barksdale, five nieces and one nephew.
A native of Nashville, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps prior to his graduation from Isaac Litton High School in 1944. He entered Vanderbilt University upon his honorable discharge graduating in 1950. His career was in the hospitality industry, first in Nashville then Johnson City before Memphis with Dobbs Co. where he played a key role in the revival of Overton Square. Next was Holiday Inns where he restructured the franchise system and rose to the office of Executive Vice President. Phil retired as President and CEO of Perkins Restaurants upon its sale by Holiday Inns in 1985. He returned to Nashville to live close to his family, spending time traveling, building computers for friends, and overseeing a trust devoted to Christian private schools. He was an avid photographer. Phil was a 32nd degree Mason and an ordained Elder of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis. He was a lifelong Vanderbilt backer.
A memorial service will be held at 11am Friday, in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, Nashville with a reception and family visitation thereafter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Missions Programs of First Presbyterian Church Nashville or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 19, 2019