Phillip Fung
Arlington - Phillip Fung, 85, of Arlington, Tennessee formerly of Hughes, Arkansas died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Fung was the retired owner and operator of J. & P. Grocery in Hughes, Arkansas. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by a son, William Fung. He is survived by his wife, Ann Fung of Arlington, TN; a daughter, Angela Fung NG (Steve) of Cordova, TN; a son, Phillip Fung Jr. (Brenda) of Arlington, TN; a sister, Linda Pon of Vancouver, Canada two grandchildren, Anna Fung and Ethan Fung. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Arkansas.
Services by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 19, 2019