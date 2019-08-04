|
Dr. Phillip G. Hathcote, DDS
Bartlett - Phillip Guest Hathcote, DDS of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born August 24, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Carroll and Lottis Lena Guest Hathcote of Benton, Arkansas.
His beloved family survives him: Agnes Wagner and Quata Hathcote (mother of his children); children Lucy Hathcote (Mike) and Jesse Hathcote (Susan); granddaughters Rachel Elizabeth and Lyla Grace; sisters in love Judy, Nina and Kathy; godchildren Nick and Abby; and the entire Sellers family.
Doc, as friends and family knew him, served his community as a dentist for over 50 years. Dr. Hathcote was a member of the 1968 University of Tennessee College of Dentistry graduating class. He loved his work. Being of service to his community was his true calling. He was also an avid golfer, and a car and motorcycle enthusiast.
A memorial service will be held August 11, 2019 at 2PM (welcoming at 1PM) at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens followed by a gathering of family and friends at Stonebridge Golf Course.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dr. Hathcote's memory to The Church Health Dental Ministry 1350 Concourse Ave. Suite 142 Memphis, TN 38104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019