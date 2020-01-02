|
|
Phillip Lance Cissell, 56, passed away on December 28, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Phillip was born on February 20, 1963. He grew up in Joiner, Arkansas and graduated from Rivercrest High School in 1981. He graduated from Arkansas State University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He began his career at ALSAC/ followed by 30 years with Altria Sales & Distribution (Philip Morris USA). After retirement, he became a career counselor with Lee, Hecht, Harrison. He was a long time member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where he volunteered in the pre-school ministry. He loved spending time with his family on Lake Norfolk. He had a passion for landscaping his yard and decorating his home.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Claire McClain Cissell; his daughter, Jordan-Claire; his siblings, Doris Williams (John), Joseph Cissell (Carolyn), Melba Shoemake (Speedy), Sandy Burnett (Jim), and Don Cissell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jordan and Thelma Cissell. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Roller-Swift Funeral Home, 2173 US-61, Osceola, Arkansas, and a memorial service will be held at the same location on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Love Worth Finding (P.O. Box 38300, Memphis, TN 38183), Wings Cancer Foundation (7945 Wolf River BLVD, Germantown, TN 38138), or St. Jude (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020