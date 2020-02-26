|
Phillip Leonard Atkins
Phillip Leonard Atkins passed peacefully at St. Francis Bartlett on February 23rd, after a short battle with terminal illness. Phillip was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother; an avid bird watcher; and proud member of the Iron Workers Local #167. He was an outdoorsman who could frequently be found hunting, fishing, or gardening. Phillip never hesitated to help a friend or family member in need, and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his daughter Ashley [Rob] and grandson Aldo, his sons Phil [Alyxx] and Rivers, and many friends. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held at Hadley's Pub on Saturday, February 29th. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Strawberry Plains Audubon Center or to Ducks Unlimited.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020