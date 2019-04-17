|
|
Phillip Nelson Allen, Jr.
Memphis, TN
Phillip Nelson Allen,Jr., age 15, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Phillip was born Dec. 23, 2003 at Baptist Women's Hospital in Memphis, TN.
He leaves behind his parents, Phillip and Leigh Allen, and his brother, Cole, of Collierville. He is survived by his grandparents, Phil and Judy Allen of Paragould, AR, and George and Donna Abbott of Collierville, his great-grandmother, Reba Allen Pillow of Paragould, his great-grandfather, Thomas Dale, of Germantown, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Phillip attended OLPH Catholic School and was in the ninth grade at St. Benedict at Auburndale. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Phillip loved studying history, keeping up with politics, playing his guitar, and aviation.
He will be most remembered for his love of God, country, and his family. He will be missed--a beautiful boy, wise beyond his years.
Services will be Wednesday, April 17, 2:00, at OLPH Catholic Church. Visitation 1:00.
Memorials may be sent to OLPH Catholic School Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 17, 2019