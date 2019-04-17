Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Nelson Allen Jr.


2003 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip Nelson Allen Jr. Obituary
Phillip Nelson Allen, Jr.

Memphis, TN

Phillip Nelson Allen,Jr., age 15, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Phillip was born Dec. 23, 2003 at Baptist Women's Hospital in Memphis, TN.

He leaves behind his parents, Phillip and Leigh Allen, and his brother, Cole, of Collierville. He is survived by his grandparents, Phil and Judy Allen of Paragould, AR, and George and Donna Abbott of Collierville, his great-grandmother, Reba Allen Pillow of Paragould, his great-grandfather, Thomas Dale, of Germantown, and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Phillip attended OLPH Catholic School and was in the ninth grade at St. Benedict at Auburndale. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Phillip loved studying history, keeping up with politics, playing his guitar, and aviation.

He will be most remembered for his love of God, country, and his family. He will be missed--a beautiful boy, wise beyond his years.

Services will be Wednesday, April 17, 2:00, at OLPH Catholic Church. Visitation 1:00.

Memorials may be sent to OLPH Catholic School Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.