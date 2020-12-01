Phillip Steven Raney
Memphis - Phillip Steven Raney was born January 26, 1956, in Ozark, Arkansas. After a short period of residence in Fort Smith, the Raney family settled in Memphis, Tennessee. Steve graduated from Fairley High School in 1974 and studied briefly at Memphis State before setting out to become a productive member of society. Steve's return to The Natural State came in 1994 as the Raney family established their livelihood with the acquisition of a turkey farm. Steve retired from the family business, Raney Breeder Farm, in 2018 and spent the remainder of his life enjoying his passions.
Throughout his life, Steve was an avid sportsman. There were not many sports that Steve didn't try. Over the course of his 64 years- Steve played football, baseball, and golf; he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and even coached girls softball.
Steve's greatest love was football. If there was a football game being televised, even during the off season, you can bet Steve was watching. Steve's love for football was fostered by his mother. In childhood, Steve and Verna watched countless football games together. As an adult, they kept the tradition going.
And let us not forget Steve's enthusiasm for guns. Whether it was the time he spent hunting, expanding his personal collection, or educating those around him- Steve used his passion for firearms to positively impact those around him.
Steve grew up in Memphis where he established lasting connections. Frequent fishing trips with the Memphis crew, a group of childhood buddies revered as brothers, were always a source of great joy.
Steve was a dedicated father that showed lasting commitment to his children. As a father to young boys, Steve was Scoutmaster of Troop 74 in Ozark where he led numerous camping trips throughout Northwest Arkansas; teaching his pack vital outdoor skills. As a father to young men, he cheered from the sidelines as a fledgling rugby fan to the Arkansas Gryphons.
Affectionately known as Poppa Steve, he was an active grandfather. From discussions on ghost hunting to Donuts with Granddad at the preschool; sharing his coin collection or providing lessons on gun safety, Steve always embraced an opportunity to express his love and support to the youngest members of the family.
Steve's passion and personal investment was not limited to his friends and family. Through humble service and generous giving, Steve displayed great adoration for his community.
Steve was a founding member of the Indian Territory Pistoliers, and former member of Lawbreakers and Peacemakers. Through his involvement with these historical reenactment groups- Steve traveled the region with a group of amazing friends and sharing his love of the old west.
Steve was a proud volunteer for the Fort Smith Museum of History where he performed frequently as an actor for the Haunted Trolley.
At the time of his death, Steve was President and a humble volunteer of Friends of the Fort. In his role as President, Steve helped to provide support for the Fort Smith National Park Service. As a volunteer, he took great pride and pleasure in his appearances as an actor for numerous Night Court reenactments held in Judge Parkers Courthouse.
Steve also volunteered for the Fort Smith Trolley Museum. As an actor and history buff- Steve participated in reenactments of Garrison Avenue gun fights and Trolley Museum train robberies. After each performance, Steve made time to interact with the audience, answering questions about the various weapons that had been displayed. Steve gave special attention to the children in the audience; he always kept his pockets full of junior deputy badges and never refused a photo request from a budding history fan.
As a result of Steve's work as a community volunteer, he was invited to join the cast of several films. Steve's dedication to authenticity and historical accuracy was reflected in his performances-most notably, his performances in The Baldknobber, and Step Into: The King Opera House.
November 28,2020 Steve broke all our hearts with his final act, a comedy or a thriller was not to be. Unfortunately, Steve's final enactment manifested as a tragedy. A loving heart stopped beating; hardworking hands folded at his chest. No more aches and pains. Steve has left the herd unexpectedly and too soon for an eternity at rest.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3rd, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston, with the Rev. Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his life-partner, Bambi Mikell Clifton; his children, Lee Raney, Matthew Raney, Bryan Clifton and wife Angel, and Shannon Clifton Brown and husband Josh; his parents, Phil and Verna Raney; his grandchildren, Mikell and Rylan Clifton, Landon, Finis, and Bo Brown, Heathrynn Hartman, Tresyni Swayne, and Zayvien Dominguez.
Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers are Lee Raney, Bryan Clifton, Jorge Camey, Jammie Romee, Gary Witcher, Cody Faber, Jim Kirkpatrick, Matt Hutchinson, Duke Rawles, Bill Rooth, Donna Knecht, Phillis Johnson, Sharon Romee, and Betsy Rooth.
The family will visit with friends beginning at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3rd, one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
