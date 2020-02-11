Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Phoebe Louise Brewer Newsome

Phoebe Louise Brewer Newsome Obituary
Phoebe Louise Brewer Newsome

Memphis - Phoebe Louise Brewer Newsome, 88, of Memphis, TN passed away February 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Newsome, Sr. and her son, David Newsome, Jr.

Phoebe is survived by her son, Mark Newsome, Sr. (Barbara), her daughter, Susan Thomasson (Danny); grandchildren, Brandy Falk (Jared), Mark Newsome, Jr. (Tammy Blanchard), Char Ann Moncier (Johnny), Josh Newsome, Misty Moore (Tim), Ron Thomasson (Lexi Gillespie); and 13 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way.

A special thanks to everyone at Millington Healthcare for the great care provided to Mrs. Newsome.

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, February 13th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00pm on Friday, February 14th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
