|
|
Phyllis Blake
Memphis - Phyllis Virginia Blake, 87, passed away August 25, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. For more than twenty-five years she and her husband attended every Alabama Football game both in Tuscaloosa and away game. She loved to travel and they enjoyed taking the RV and tailgating at Alabama games. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ryall Caddell and Estelle Newsom Caddell; her brother, Harold Caddell and a grandson, Billy Warren. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert E. Blake; daughter, Yvonne (Jeff) Clark; son, Dwight (Jennifer) Blake; grandchildren, Jason (Kari) Warren, Lesley (Allen) McClain, Samantha (Devan) Haines and Callie Blake, as well as three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday August 28 in the Memphis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Gardens. At the conclusion of graveside services the family invites everyone to fellowship with them at Embassy Suites, 1022 S Shady Grove Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38120.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019