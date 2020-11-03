1/
Phyllis Boswell Poole
Phyllis Boswell Poole

Phyllis Boswell Poole, age 95 passed through Heaven's gates on Thursday October 29th following a short illness. Phyllis was born December 17, 1924 in New Canton, IL to Wesley Bakker and Helen M. Burns. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands Gerald Boswell and James Poole, two sons Edward and Theodore Boswell as well as three brothers. She is survived by two sons, Randy Boswell (Margie) Memphis and David Boswell, Princeton, WI, four grandchildren, Hallie Boswell Hastings (Robert), Seth Boswell (Maureen), Joe Boswell (Nikki) and Brandy Boswell Knighton (Wayne), twelve great-grand and two great-great-grandchildren and several step children, and step grand, great-grand and great-great-grand, great-great-great-grandchildren and other extended family and friends. Phyllis was an active member of East Win Christian Church including Young @Heart. She was an avid Wii bowler at the Olive Branch Senior Center and a member of Golden Branches as well as a former member of Red Hat Society and Eastern Star.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

