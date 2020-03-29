Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Denise Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Denise Coleman Obituary
Phyllis Denise Coleman

Bartlett - Phyllis Denise Coleman 61 of Bartlett, TN passed away Thursday March 26th, 2020. Phyllis was born July 21, 1958 in Memphis, TN and she was the daughter of David Allen Styers Sr. of Memphis, TN and Patricia Ann Wiles of Truman AR. Phyllis retired from the insurance industry in 2004. She loved going to the zoo, reading and crocheting, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter Crystal Yates and her husband Justin Yates of Bartlett, TN, her sisters Meichelle Gregory of Bartlett, TN and Carolyn Mansfield of Memphis, TN and her brother David Allen Styers Jr. of Decatur, AL and her two granddaughters Payton Yates of Bartlett, TN and Kaitlyn Yates of Vilonia, AR. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her sister Elizabeth Jean Case.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -