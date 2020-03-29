|
Phyllis Denise Coleman
Bartlett - Phyllis Denise Coleman 61 of Bartlett, TN passed away Thursday March 26th, 2020. Phyllis was born July 21, 1958 in Memphis, TN and she was the daughter of David Allen Styers Sr. of Memphis, TN and Patricia Ann Wiles of Truman AR. Phyllis retired from the insurance industry in 2004. She loved going to the zoo, reading and crocheting, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter Crystal Yates and her husband Justin Yates of Bartlett, TN, her sisters Meichelle Gregory of Bartlett, TN and Carolyn Mansfield of Memphis, TN and her brother David Allen Styers Jr. of Decatur, AL and her two granddaughters Payton Yates of Bartlett, TN and Kaitlyn Yates of Vilonia, AR. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her sister Elizabeth Jean Case.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020