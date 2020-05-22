Phyllis J, Southall
Memphis - Phyllis J. Southall passed from this life on May 21,2020.
She was born in Memphis on March 1, 1942 to Raymond and Evelyn Jamerson. She grew in up in what was then "east Memphis" or the "Normal" neighborhood, spending summer days with her friends at Davis Park and attending Messick. She graduated Messick High School in 1960 and leaves behind many friends with cherished memories of school days.
She was a long-time volunteer with the Chickasaw Council, BSA. She was recruited as s Cub Scout Den Mother in 1973 when her oldest son joined Pack 270 at Elliston Baptist Church. The group later merged with Troop and Pack 23 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. She led several initiatives there, including unit and district camps. She served as a den leader for several years, then moved unto a role on the District Training Team, preparing new recruits to be adult leaders. Along the way she received multiple recognition, including the District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver Award for service to the Scouting program.
She worked for the Memphis chapter of the March of Dimes for over 20 years. She served as the office administrator and was referred to as "the glue" that held the operation together. She not only worked for the March of Dimes, but also always cared for the mission of the organization to prevent birth defects.
Her love of holidays was infectious, especially Christmas. She would spend days turning her home into a winter wonderland each year for the enjoyment of her family and guests and always enjoyed driving around looking at Christmas light displays.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Southall (Lori) of Atoka, TN, and Doug Southall (Connie) of Memphis, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to Faith Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), P.O. Box 770952, Memphis, TN 38177-0952 or the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 22 to May 25, 2020.