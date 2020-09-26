1/1
Phyllis Kay Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Kay Rose

Germantown - Phyllis Kay Rose, 64, loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and sister passed away on Aug. 14, 2020 in Germantown, TN.

Phyllis had a long career in sales and management starting with RJ Reynolds. She is a graduate of Texas Tech and a member of the Lutheran church. She was devoted to her family and friends sharing her love for adventure and fun.

She has been a resident of Memphis, TN for over 30 years, where she met and married her husband, Michael Lynn Rose. She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. Parker Rose, Scott Rose (Allison), Margie Rose, Michelle Rose Gilbert (Donnie), Axl Botha, Austin and Ella Gilbert. Phyllis also leaves behind one sister, Sandra Miller (Don), and niece and nephews, Tissha Taylor (Billy), Greg Crawford (Gina) and Tyler Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Mildred Kieschnick, and sister, Joyce Crawford.

There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date in Memphis, TN. All condolences can be sent to michaell.rose@att.net. In lieu of flowers, family is asking donations to the American Heart Society in her honor. www.heart.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved