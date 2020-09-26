Phyllis Kay Rose
Germantown - Phyllis Kay Rose, 64, loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and sister passed away on Aug. 14, 2020 in Germantown, TN.
Phyllis had a long career in sales and management starting with RJ Reynolds. She is a graduate of Texas Tech and a member of the Lutheran church. She was devoted to her family and friends sharing her love for adventure and fun.
She has been a resident of Memphis, TN for over 30 years, where she met and married her husband, Michael Lynn Rose. She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. Parker Rose, Scott Rose (Allison), Margie Rose, Michelle Rose Gilbert (Donnie), Axl Botha, Austin and Ella Gilbert. Phyllis also leaves behind one sister, Sandra Miller (Don), and niece and nephews, Tissha Taylor (Billy), Greg Crawford (Gina) and Tyler Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Mildred Kieschnick, and sister, Joyce Crawford.
There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date in Memphis, TN. All condolences can be sent to michaell.rose@att.net. In lieu of flowers, family is asking donations to the American Heart Society in her honor. www.heart.org