Phyllis Lolita Brooks Kelley
- - Phyllis Lolita Brooks Kelley was born December 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee to the late Reverend Phillip E. Brooks and Mrs. Lottie Thompson Brooks. She was the second of seven children which included four daughters and three sons - Charlotte, Phyllis, Mose Yvonne, Phillip, Joe, Mona, and Fred. Three siblings preceded her in death.
At an early age, Phyllis became a member of Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church in Jackson, Tennessee. She spent the early years of her life in Jackson and later moved to Memphis, Tennessee with her parents and siblings. Phyllis was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis and a graduate of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. She received her Master's Degree from Columbia University in New York City and did post-graduate work at the University of Tennessee and formally Memphis State University, now the University of Memphis. After completing her education, Phyllis began teaching with the Legendary Memphis City Schools System and later became a Personnel Supervisor and principal. She later married Willie B. Kelley and to this union was born a son, William B. Kelley, Jr.
Phyllis was a member of Mt. Pisgah C.M. E. Church for many years where she was a member of the B.R. Danner Club and the Mary Becton Missionary Circle. She was also a member of MEA and TEA teacher organizations, the Shelby County (TN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and Kappa Delta Pi.
She is survived by her son Attorney Williams B. Kelley, Jr., two sisters, Mose Yvonne Hooks of Memphis, Mona Parker (Edgar) of Albany, GA. one brother, Phillip Brooks of Sunnyvale, CA., brother-in-law Samuel L. Polk, Jr., one sister-in-law Charlotte Denise Brooks, both of Memphis five nephews Edgar Parker (Agatha), Todd Parker, Damon Brooks, Justin Brooks, Samuel C. Polk, III, M.D. (Elise), two nieces Samone Polk Brooks, (Ernest), and Sandra C. Polk, one great-niece Eren Samone Brooks, and two great-nephews Samuel Ethan Polk and Eli Channing Polk, a host of cousins, other relatives, and dear friends. Together, we give thanks to God for the life of our beloved Phyllis Brooks Kelley. *In lieu of flowers, send all donations to Mt. Pisgah C.M.E. Scholarship Fund.
*Services will be held at Mt. Pisgah C.M.E. Church 2470 Park Avenue 38114 @ 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 1, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4-6 @ Mt. Pisgah C.M.E. Church. Special services will be held from 6:00-7:00 P.M. Body is entrusted to:
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 S. Parkway W.
Memphis, Tennessee 38109
901-948-7755
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019