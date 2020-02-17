|
Phyllis Pyeatt
Phyllis Pyeatt, 68, passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020.
She was born in Searcy, Arkansas on March 9, 1951. She graduated from Searcy High School and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from Hendrix College in 1973. Following her graduation, she moved to Memphis, Tennessee and fell in love with the Midtown Memphis community. As a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, she was an active volunteer at the Waffle Shop serving meals during the Lenten season. In addition, Phyllis was a member of the Altar Guild. A generous philanthropist, Phyllis contributed to causes designed to enhance the lives of the people in her community. She learned a love of travel from her parents and visited many places around the world with friends and family. She leaves behind many friends and loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Jean Hilger Pyeatt, her brother-in-law, John Lansing Kimmey, III, her grandparents Laura Mae and Elvin Hilger, and Lilian and E.P. Pyeatt.
Left to cherish her memory are her father, Phillip Harrison Pyeatt of Searcy, her sister Susan Pyeatt Kimmey of Atlanta, her nieces Laura Kimmey Nix (Charles Nix) and Susannah Kimmey Bartko (Alex Bartko), and her great nieces Daley Lilian Nix, Anna Pyeatt Bartko, Laura Lucy Bartko and Ragan Kimmey Nix, all of Atlanta.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 304 N. Main St. Searcy, Arkansas at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation will precede the service at the church at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Pyeatt Family Cancer Center at Unity Health Center, 415 Rodgers Drive, Suite 2A, Searcy, AR, 72143.
Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, 411 East Race Avenue, Searcy, AR will be handling the arrangements.
Online Guestbook : rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020