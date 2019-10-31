|
Phyllis Redditt
Germantown - Phyllis Redditt, 101, of Germantown, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born on April 22, 1918 in Rogers City, MI, she was a life-long Lutheran of deep faith with a servant's heart. Phyllis was a creative talent, be it cooking, sewing, crafting, or painting, but especially cooking. All that crossed her path left full of love and full of food. Most of her professional life was spent working for Sears in numerous departments. After retirement, she spent her time in service to others, especially numerous area Lutheran churches and the Mid-South District Office. In 1959, she was the first woman to serve on the Shelby County Grand Jury. She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Redditt, Sr. She is survived by her three children: Benjamin Redditt (Cathe Busack) of Califon, NJ; Judy Redditt of Little Rock, AR; Deb Wofford (Peter) of Germantown; three grandchildren, and a loving extended family. The family will accept visitors at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, from 5-7pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 2:30pm, also at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family requests any memorials be sent to Immanuel Lutheran School, Christ the King Lutheran School, or Trinity Lutheran Church. Well done, good and faithful servant.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019