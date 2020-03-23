Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Resources
More Obituaries for Pierrette Wilkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pierrette Wilkin


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pierrette Wilkin Obituary
Pierrette Wilkin, age 83, of Millington, Tennessee passed away March 21, 2020.

She was born November 1, 1936 in Cap de la Madeline, Quebec, Canada.

Pierrette was married to James Wilkin who preceded her in death.

She lived in Canada until marrying her husband ,who was in the military, and moved to the United States. Years later after the death of her husband, she obtained her real estate license and enjoyed being a realtor. Pierrette had a great capacity for love, not only for her family, but also had that love for animals.

Pierrette is survived by her children, Jeanne Diettrich and her husband Greg, Charles Wilkin, Kathleen Wilkin and Margaret Morris. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Derek Morris, Christina Collins, Stephanie Stott, and Michael Diettrich and by her four great grandchildren Liam Collins, Aiden Collins, Quinn Collins and Emrick Stott.

There will be a private service for family only.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pierrette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -