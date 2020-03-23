|
Pierrette Wilkin, age 83, of Millington, Tennessee passed away March 21, 2020.
She was born November 1, 1936 in Cap de la Madeline, Quebec, Canada.
Pierrette was married to James Wilkin who preceded her in death.
She lived in Canada until marrying her husband ,who was in the military, and moved to the United States. Years later after the death of her husband, she obtained her real estate license and enjoyed being a realtor. Pierrette had a great capacity for love, not only for her family, but also had that love for animals.
Pierrette is survived by her children, Jeanne Diettrich and her husband Greg, Charles Wilkin, Kathleen Wilkin and Margaret Morris. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Derek Morris, Christina Collins, Stephanie Stott, and Michael Diettrich and by her four great grandchildren Liam Collins, Aiden Collins, Quinn Collins and Emrick Stott.
There will be a private service for family only.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020