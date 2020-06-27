Polly Alsbrook Armbruster
Polly Alsbrook Armbruster

Munford - MS. POLLY ALSBROOK ARMBRUSTER, 78, passed away in Covington, TN at the home of her lifetime friend and companion, Richard Jackson. She retired after 30 years as a supervisor at South Central Bell Telephone Commpany and was a Customer Service Representative for First State Bank in Munford, TN. Ms. Armbruster was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 20 years, was a member of the Administrative Council, served as Church Historian and was a past President of the United Methodist Women.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Armbruster; one daughter, Mary Beth Luibel; one brother, Bobby Alsbrook;, one grandson, Jack Luibel and her parents, Charlie C. and Mary Hathcock Alsbrook.

She is survived by one son, Dennis Paul McKee; one sister, Elaine Hanks; four brothers, William "Tanie" Alsbrook, Ricky Alsbrook, Phil Alsbrook and Dave Alsbrook; two granddaughters, Valerie Martinez and Amber McKee; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her adoptive family, "The Jackson's" who accepted her as their own.

Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. all at Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel with interment to follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery. Memorial contributions may go to Hopewell United Methodist Church.

Munford Funeral Home - Munford Chapel

(901) 837-0123

munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
JUN
30
Service
02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
