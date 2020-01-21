|
Polly Peyton Cox, 89, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 19, 2020. Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Clifford Peyton; second husband, Lynn H. Cox; and parents, Marcus and Effie Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Vanna Peyton; daughter, Carla Peyton; granddaughter, Paula Peyton; great-grandson, Caleb Peyton; sister, Mozelle Williams; brother, Billy Williams(Candy); and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 12-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to The Arbors at Olive Grove Terrace in Olive Branch and Spring Valley Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020