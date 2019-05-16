|
|
Priestley Jones Sr.
Memphis - Priestley Jones Sr. age 72, May 13, 2019. Graduate of BTW, retired from MLGW, and active member of "Real Deal Group ". Visitation Friday, 6:30 to 8:30pm, Funeral Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12 noon all at Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Interment New Park Cemetery. Husband of Gwendolyn' Matthews Jones. Father of Twan Jones, Akihah McKay, Tene' Matthews, Lauren Matthews, Priestly Jones Jr., Terry Jones, Lawrence Hill. Brother of Albert Jones, James Jones, host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 16, 2019