|
|
Priscilla C. Duncan
Memphis - Priscilla C. Duncan passed away in Memphis on April 15, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born Priscilla Louise Castles on November 13, 1941 in Charleston, SC to Rufus Arledge Castles Jr. and Marian L. (Mann) Castles. She was the widow of Robert H. Duncan and is survived by her three children: Catharine (Philippe) Yarbrough of Milton, WI; David (Kameron) Cox, Jr. of Thornton, CO; and Christine (Ingo) Heinz of Charleston, SC; two brothers: H. Wardell Castles of Decatur, GA and Rufus Arledge (Lynne) Castles III of Mt. Airy, NC; 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Duncan was retired from FedEx, and she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and singing in church choirs.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020