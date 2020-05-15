Priscilla ReadMemphis - Priscilla Read was born July 31, 1939 in Memphis, TN and died peacefully on May 15, 2020 in the early morning. She was preceded in death by the love of her life of 58 years, Jerry Read (DOD 08-18-16). She leaves behind her loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Priscilla and Steve Farrell. She also leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Molly Read, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She leaves behind a sister-in-law Barbara Ann Collier that entertained her often, as well as sister-in-laws, Dorritte Early, Evelyn Adams (Larry), and brother-in-law Ike Williams (Stephanie) as well as many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Hutchison in 1957. She was voted friendliest girl her senior year. She was also a lady-in-waiting on the Carnival Court. She loved being a wife, mother and Dog Mom to all of her Boston Terriers. The graveside service will be for family only Monday, May 18th, at Noon. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Cloverleaf Animal Clinic, 749 N. White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38122.