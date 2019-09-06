Services
Ptoaha Tamkia Barnes

Ptoaha Tamkia Barnes Obituary
Ptoaha Tamkia Barnes

Memphis - Ptoaha Tamkia Barnes, age 41, a precious angel left her earthly home to be with her Lord and savior on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Methodist Hospital.

Visitation Friday September 6, 2019 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Vance Ave. Chapel 374 Vance Ave. Funeral Service Saturday September 7, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Progressive M. B. Church 394 Vance Ave. Burial to follow after service in New Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019
