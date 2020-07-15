1/
Quentil Joyce Campbell
Quentil Joyce Campbell

Fuquay Varina, NC - Quentil Joyce Campbell, 58, went to glor on July 11th, 2020.

She was born to Jerome Hill and Dora Nell King in Memphis, TN on March 11th, 1962. She graduated from Northside High School and received her associate's degree from Shorter College. She served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years. She retired from the United States Post Office after 32 years and 8 months and was the granny nanny of her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Hill; her brother Anthony Q. "Bumpy" Murphy; and her niece, Monesha Renee Markham.

Quentil is survived by her daughter, Querida Sims and her husband Harold Sims, III; her grandchildren, Quinn "QJ" Sims, Quincy "Honey" Sims; her sisters, Charlotte "Cherry" Times, Alnita M. Campbell (Cornell), Tonya "Candy" King, her half-sister, Chastity Bailey (Herb); brothers, Darrell Wayne Bell, Carmichael M. King, her half-brother, Dale R. Dean (Cassandra); her ex-husband and friend, Otis Campbell; her nieces, Annika N. Times, Brittney M. Cole, Amber N. Times, Jerica D. Campbell, Somer J. Gunn; her friend, Katrina Baillow; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, July 16th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. A celebration of life will be at 10:00am on Friday, July 17th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
