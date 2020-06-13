R. Terry Warren



R. Terry Warren was born October 13, 1943 in Dyersburg, TN the son of the late Richard Zachariah Posey (Z. P.) and Mildred Lorraine Pritchett Warren.



He was united in marriage to Mildred Butler on April 10, 1965.



Mr. Warren graduated from Dyersburg High School. He attended Union University for one year before transferring to Memphis State University, where he earned a Business degree with a concentration in Economics. While at Memphis State he played clarinet in the orchestra. In 1977 Mr. Warren founded Industrial Heater, Inc. and served as President until approximately 2016. He formerly enjoyed playing tennis and coaching his son in baseball but his favorite pastime was watching his granddaughter Molly play soccer. Mr. Warren was Baptist in belief.



Mr. Warren departed this life on June 13, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 76 Years, 8 Months. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mildred (Butler) Warren of Bartlett, TN; a son, Richard T. Warren, Jr. and wife Angela (Odom) of Bartlett, TN; a grandchild, Molly Brannon Warren of Bartlett, TN; a brother, Randy Lee Warren and wife Sondra Kay of Amelia Island, FL; and many extended family and friends.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Warren was preceded in death by an infant brother.



Services will be held on June 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Hope McNairy County Memorial Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store