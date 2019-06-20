Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Memphis - Rae Annice Savage, 88, was born June 18, 1931 in Memphis TN. She was the daughter of Caddylee (Reiley) Hilbun and William Wesley Hilbun, Sr. She passed away at home June 18, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was predeceased by her loving husband U.S. Air Force MSgt (Retired) W. Malcolm Savage; son, William Andrew Savage; brother, William Wesley Hilbun, Jr. Mrs. Savage is survived by her son, Malcolm David Savage; grandsons, Jonathan and James Savage; granddaughter, Michelle Savage Stanford; great granddaughters, Kiersten and Savannah Stanford; aunt Betty Hilbun, cousins Larry Hilbun and Judy White Daniels. Rae loved and respected everyone she met. She was a pioneer in establishing home treatment for hemophiliacs. Mrs. Savage was a founding member of Covenant Baptist Church, Collierville, TN, Docent at Memphis Zoo for many years, never meeting a stranger; a very proud member, and past Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked many years for the Memphis Public Library, Bartlett Branch and with Miss Ellen Davies-Rodgers. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation or the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 20, 2019
