|
|
Raleigh Schultz
Olive Branch - Mr. Willie Raleigh Schultz, Jr., 75, of Olive Branch, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. He was born October 9, 1944 in Grenada to Willie Raleigh, Sr. and Sue Helen Anthony Schultz. Raleigh was a graduate of John Rundle High School and Delta State University. He was also a member of First Baptist Church - Grenada and had honorably served our country in the Mississippi National Guard. Raleigh was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason. Raleigh spent the early part of his working life employed at Union Planters Bank and the National Bank of Commerce. He ultimately retired after working many years selling Bank Security Equipment.
A time of remembrance will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service.
Survivors include his wife, Michele Harcrow Schultz; one daughter, Yvette Schultz Boyd of Hernando; one son, Will Schultz of Memphis and two granddaughters, Kayla Boyd and Chauna Boyd.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to .
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020