Services
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raleigh Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raleigh Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raleigh Schultz Obituary
Raleigh Schultz

Olive Branch - Mr. Willie Raleigh Schultz, Jr., 75, of Olive Branch, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. He was born October 9, 1944 in Grenada to Willie Raleigh, Sr. and Sue Helen Anthony Schultz. Raleigh was a graduate of John Rundle High School and Delta State University. He was also a member of First Baptist Church - Grenada and had honorably served our country in the Mississippi National Guard. Raleigh was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason. Raleigh spent the early part of his working life employed at Union Planters Bank and the National Bank of Commerce. He ultimately retired after working many years selling Bank Security Equipment.

A time of remembrance will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service.

Survivors include his wife, Michele Harcrow Schultz; one daughter, Yvette Schultz Boyd of Hernando; one son, Will Schultz of Memphis and two granddaughters, Kayla Boyd and Chauna Boyd.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raleigh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -