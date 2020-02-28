Resources
Crossville - Ralph A. Blackwood died February 26, 2020. Ralph was a native and long time Memphian and retired to Crossville, TN. He worked at TIME-DC and Yellow Freight for over 47 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen, children Teresa Rogers (Bill), and Ralph Allen Blackwood, Jr., MD (Jennifer), and grandchildren Mary Martha and Hall Adams, as well as twin sister Rosemary Bell. Arrangements by Hood Funeral Home, Crossville, TN. Service Sunday, March 1, Central Baptist Church, Crossville, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
