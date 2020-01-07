|
|
Ralph Douglas Sparkman, Sr.
Memphis - Ralph Douglas Sparkman, Sr. of Memphis, returned to the Lord's presence on Saturday, January 4th. He was surrounded by his family.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, James Leonard and Annie (Goddard) Sparkman of Saulsbury, TN, his brothers, James Henry of Saulsbury, TN, William Leonard of Arab, Alabama and twin infant granddaughters, Erica and Avary Sparkman of Indianapolis, IN.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette (Jan) Sparkman, his sons, Doug Sparkman (Elisa) and Price Sparkman (Laura) and his granddaughters Abby, Rebecca, Lexi and Kylie.
Ralph believed in Jesus and was a man of character, integrity and principle as a result of his relationship in Christ.
"Grace be to you and peace from God the Father, and from our Lord Jesus Christ, Who gave Himself for our sins, that He might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father: to Whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen." Galatians 1:3-5.
A service to celebrate Ralph's life and to honor Jesus will be held on Sunday, January 12th at 2pm with a visitation preceding at 1pm at Crossroads Baptist Church, 125 S. Houston Levee Rd, Eads, TN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Crossroads Baptist Church, Attn: Missions.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020