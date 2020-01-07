Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Crossroads Baptist Church
125 S. Houston Levee Rd
Eads, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Sparkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Douglas Sparkman Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Douglas Sparkman Sr. Obituary
Ralph Douglas Sparkman, Sr.

Memphis - Ralph Douglas Sparkman, Sr. of Memphis, returned to the Lord's presence on Saturday, January 4th. He was surrounded by his family.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, James Leonard and Annie (Goddard) Sparkman of Saulsbury, TN, his brothers, James Henry of Saulsbury, TN, William Leonard of Arab, Alabama and twin infant granddaughters, Erica and Avary Sparkman of Indianapolis, IN.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette (Jan) Sparkman, his sons, Doug Sparkman (Elisa) and Price Sparkman (Laura) and his granddaughters Abby, Rebecca, Lexi and Kylie.

Ralph believed in Jesus and was a man of character, integrity and principle as a result of his relationship in Christ.

"Grace be to you and peace from God the Father, and from our Lord Jesus Christ, Who gave Himself for our sins, that He might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father: to Whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen." Galatians 1:3-5.

A service to celebrate Ralph's life and to honor Jesus will be held on Sunday, January 12th at 2pm with a visitation preceding at 1pm at Crossroads Baptist Church, 125 S. Houston Levee Rd, Eads, TN.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Crossroads Baptist Church, Attn: Missions.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -