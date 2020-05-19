Ralph E. Bloodworth
Southaven, MS - Ralph E. Bloodworth, 82, of Southaven, MS passed away on May 18, 2020 to be with the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe T. and Alie Bloodworth; a brother and two sisters.
He leaves his wife of 61 years, Myra Joiner Bloodworth; one son, Ralph Bloodworth, Jr. (Kim); one daughter, Teresa Tackett (Charles); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Ralph loved teaching Sunday school, serving as a deacon, and singing in the choir.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gracewood Baptist Church, 8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS, 38672.
The family will be having a private service to honor their loved one.
On-line guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 19 to May 21, 2020.