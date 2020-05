Ralph E. BloodworthSouthaven, MS - Ralph E. Bloodworth, 82, of Southaven, MS passed away on May 18, 2020 to be with the Lord.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe T. and Alie Bloodworth; a brother and two sisters.He leaves his wife of 61 years, Myra Joiner Bloodworth; one son, Ralph Bloodworth, Jr. (Kim); one daughter, Teresa Tackett (Charles); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Ralph loved teaching Sunday school, serving as a deacon, and singing in the choir.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gracewood Baptist Church, 8551 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS, 38672.The family will be having a private service to honor their loved one.On-line guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis