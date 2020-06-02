Ralph Edward Rhea



Ralph Edward Rhea, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Visitation: Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and the Funeral services will be on Saturday, at June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Both services at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Chapel, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, TN 38128



Ralph leaves to cherish his loving memories three daughters, Cassandra LaToya Rhea of Washington, D.C., Gwendolyn Rhea and Angela Rhea-Brown both of Chicago, Illinois; three sisters, Shirley (George) Anderson and Christine Jamerson both of Memphis, and Thelma Rhea Cockrell of Cordova; an everlasting friend, Ann Bonas of Washington, D.C.; his first wife, Christine Sisson of Chicago. He is also survived by three grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store