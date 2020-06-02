Ralph Edward Rhea
1953 - 2020
Ralph Edward Rhea

Ralph Edward Rhea, 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Visitation: Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and the Funeral services will be on Saturday, at June 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Both services at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Chapel, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, TN 38128

Ralph leaves to cherish his loving memories three daughters, Cassandra LaToya Rhea of Washington, D.C., Gwendolyn Rhea and Angela Rhea-Brown both of Chicago, Illinois; three sisters, Shirley (George) Anderson and Christine Jamerson both of Memphis, and Thelma Rhea Cockrell of Cordova; an everlasting friend, Ann Bonas of Washington, D.C.; his first wife, Christine Sisson of Chicago. He is also survived by three grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
JUN
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home Stage Road
4445, Stage Road
Memphis, TN 38128
901-791-9700
